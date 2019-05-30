M K Stalin Doesn’t get an Invite For P.M Modi’s swearing-in Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held meetings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to decide on the final list of the new Council of Ministers to be administered the oath of office on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony is all set to take place around 6 pm today and it has been revealed that DMK president M K Stalin is not invited.

If party sources are to be believed, Stalin was upset over him being denied an invite, saying “it is like ignoring Tamil Nadu” despite its strength in the lower house.

The DMK, with 23 seats (including three from other parties who contested on the DMK symbol), is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha, after the BJP and the Congress.

“We will take part in the swearing-in ceremony only if our leader Stalin is invited. We are waiting,” said DMK spokesman and Rajya Sabha member T K S Elangovan.