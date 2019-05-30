Latest NewsIndia

Man sets himself on fire near White House

May 30, 2019, 02:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday and was being treated at the scene, the US Secret Service said.

Authorities from the National Park Service and US Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. Further details were not available.

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

That man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the US Secret Service said.

Tags

Related Articles

Election results have proven India is ready for reform,says PM Narendra Modi

Dec 18, 2017, 08:06 pm IST

Warning for CCleaner users

Sep 19, 2017, 10:33 pm IST

Man discovered dead in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jun 9, 2018, 06:11 am IST

AirAsia India announces Big Offers , Flight Tickets Starts From Rs. 999

Sep 3, 2018, 08:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close