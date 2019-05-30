Man uses smart phone pop-up camera as Beer opener : Watch Video

OnePlus unveiled its new range of smartphones earlier this month, introducing the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. With these two new additions, the company boasts its entry into the ultra-premium smartphone range.

Sí, la cámara emergente del OnePlus 7 Pro también sirve para abrir una cerveza | Léelo en https://t.co/W446VjhP5P pic.twitter.com/FEMxGVt8M0 — Teknófilo (@Teknofilo) May 25, 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro highlighting the pop-up camera feature. The new flagship phones have already begun selling and one of the users decided to show the world the durability of the phone. A person tried opening a beer bottle with the pop-up camera, and guess what? It did work, without damaging the camera. The video shared on Twitter has left everyone amazed.