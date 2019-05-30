Latest NewsTechnology

Man uses smart phone pop-up camera as Beer opener : Watch Video

May 30, 2019, 01:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

OnePlus unveiled its new range of smartphones earlier this month, introducing the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. With these two new additions, the company boasts its entry into the ultra-premium smartphone range.

The OnePlus 7 Pro highlighting the pop-up camera feature. The new flagship phones have already begun selling and one of the users decided to show the world the durability of the phone. A person tried opening a beer bottle with the pop-up camera, and guess what? It did work, without damaging the camera. The video shared on Twitter has left everyone amazed.

 

Tags

Related Articles

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute hearing adjourned to February 2018

Dec 5, 2017, 05:03 pm IST

Kawasaki Unveils all-new Kawasaki ZX-6R

Oct 13, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
hangover

This Ice Cream will cure your hangovers

May 26, 2017, 01:48 pm IST

Vivo V9 Pro with 4GB RAM variant launched: See Price & Specs

Oct 29, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close