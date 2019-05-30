KeralaLatest News

‘Media ban’ not applicable to Congress leaders in Kerala

May 30, 2019, 04:21 pm IST
The AICC decision to not to attend any news channel debates is not applicable to Congress party leaders in Kerala state. The exemption for Kerala leaders came after the Congress leaders from Kerala held discussion with AICC leaders.

As the AICC has approved the request fo Kerala leaders, so the Congress leaders in Kerala can attend the news channel debates. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran have talked to AICC leadership about the issue.

Earlier Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has informed that the Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. He also requested all media channels to not place Congress representatives on their shows.

