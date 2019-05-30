Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony : Punjab CM Amarinder Singh not to attend ceremony

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will also skip the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, said Raveen Thukral, Media Adviser to Punjab CM. This decision comes just hours before the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled at 7:00 pm on Thursday.
Related Articles
ISSF World Cup: India tops in the medal tally
Apr 28, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
Kadakampally instructs to restore a dalit priest to duty
Nov 22, 2018, 05:31 pm IST
Meghalaya mine mishap: Supreme Court issues notice to owner
Feb 8, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
Actor Neha Dhupia slammed a media report that fat-shamed her
Feb 3, 2019, 06:53 am IST
Post Your Comments