Pakistan’s airspace closure with Indian border extended till Jun 15

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has informed that the country has further extended the closure of its airspace along its eastern border with India until June 15,

Pakistan fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot. The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27. On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30.

According to a notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the country’s airspace along the eastern border with India will remain closed until 5 am (local time) on June 15.

As per a separate NOTAM issued by the CAA, the Panjgoor airspace would remain open for overflying transit flights from the western side as Air India had already been using that airspace.