“Pinarayi Vijayan Won’t Rest Until He Completes his Renaissance” Check Out Adv Jayasankar’s Sarcastic Fb Post

Kerala Government has been criticized for not thinking from the devotee’s side and take appropriate actions in the Sabarimala young women entry issue. They are accused of being bullish in the way they tried to implement the Supreme Court verdict and there is a wide opinion among even its supporters that Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s obstinacy on the matter has caused them to lose quite a few votes.

Political analyst Advocate Jayasankar had a sarcastic take on the matter. Here is the translation of his Facebook post followed by the actual post.

“No Compromises, No rest Until Renaissance is Completed.

The stand Kerala Government took in the Sabarimala Young Women Entry is correct. Not in 19, but even if they lose in 20 seats, even if Kerala becomes Soviet union, there will be no change in this stand. You can call it arrogance or humility as you see fit”