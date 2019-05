Congress President Rahul Gandhi met the Nationalist Congress Party leaders ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls decline drove to Sharad Pawar’s residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learned that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.

Earlier he had met H D Kumaraswamy at his residence where Sonia Gandhi was also present