Rajnath, Nirmala in Cabinet again; Shah debuts as Union Minister; More Details Inside

May 30, 2019, 08:23 pm IST
After a stupendous victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi took oath for the second consecutive time as the prime minister, along with his council of ministers, at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan Forecourt in New Delhi this evening.

Over 8000 guests were present in the function.

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani took oath as Union Ministers again at the swearing-in ceremony being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Amit Shah, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, joined PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet for the first time. Piyush Goyal, who was Railways and Coal Minister, also took oath.

