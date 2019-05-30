Report Reveals A.P Abdullakutty is All Set to Join BJP, But Not From Kerala?

Congress leader A.P Abdullakutty’s Facebook post praising Narendra Modi had caused quite a few controversies. Congress leaders expressed their displeasure over his open violation of the party’s stand about Narendra Modi, amidst speculations that Abdullakutty might shift to the saffron party. BJP has so far remained silent on the issue, but now reports are coming up that Abdullakutty might join KARNATAKA BJP.

It is learned that Adbullakutty has already shifted his stay to Mangalore and that has revealed his move to Embrace BJP to a few of his close friends.

There are a few Karnataka Congress leaders who are apparently upset with their leadership and might move to BJP. If it so happens, Abdullakutty might join them in their shift.

Meanwhile, the former Congress M.P has so far said nothing about his possible plans to change party. Congress leaders have already raised the demand that there should be action against Abdullakutty.