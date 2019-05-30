Latest NewsSports

Sachin Tendulkar to make his commentary debut in ICC World Cup 2019

May 30, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be making his on-air expert debut with the World Cup beginning on Thursday in England and Wales. Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at The Oval, London.

The Master Blaster will join the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in Hindi and English at 1.30 PM with his very own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’ at the Star Sports network. He will be joined by an already illustrious panel of experts, some of whom have had the pleasure of playing alongside and with him.

Tendulkar holds a number of ICC Cricket World Cup records. He scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played. He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup — 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

Putting aside the horrors of the first-round exit in the 2015 edition, England will put four years of planning to the test when they face South Africa in the tournament’s opening encounter on Thursday. So embarrassing was England’s performance in Australia and New Zealand (2015)  that it instantly called for a major action in their attitude towards the white-ball format.

The transformation has been remarkable, with Eoin Morgan’s men climbing to the top of the one-day international rankings and twice setting a new record for the highest one-day international total, which now stands at 481 for six.

