Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

SEE FIRST; This picture of PM Modi’s mother watching him swearing is getting viral with no time

May 30, 2019, 08:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Narendra Modi, watched the swearing-in ceremony of her son on the television in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. Four days before taking oath as PM for a second term, Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi to seek her blessings. This morning, PM Modi paid his tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in Delhi.

Tags

Related Articles

Saudi Says they are not Opposed to Banning Masood Azhar

Feb 21, 2019, 08:00 am IST
Poonam Bajwa

South Indian beauty Poonam Bajwa looks stunning and sexy in her latest stills : See Pics

May 9, 2018, 07:54 am IST

Padmaavat Controversy : Women take out rally at Chittor Fort , plans to move SC for mass suicide

Jan 23, 2018, 06:49 am IST

Man Asks Tisca Chopra If he Can Marry her. She Has the Perfect Reply!

Aug 1, 2018, 11:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close