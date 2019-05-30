CinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Slut I’ll kill you’ to ‘Sona Mam’; Sona shares man’s apology on his death threat

May 30, 2019, 02:28 pm IST
The singer Sona Mohapatra who revealed recently that she had received a death threat from a fan of Salman Khan right after she criticized Salman.

The actress now has shared the screenshot of another message from the same man who had threatened her but this time he had made his sincerest apology.

The same has earlier acknowledged her as a “slut” but now it has turned to “mam”

From ‘Slut I’ll kill you’ to ‘Sona Mam’…I’m guessing he figured that #India would find & thrash him soon enough,” she tweeted sarcastically.

From ‘Slut I’ll kill you’ to ‘Sona Mam’.
A journey of toxic intimidation to ‘being intimidated’ within 24 hours?
I’m guessing he figured that #India would find & thrash him soon enough.
Dear followers of bhai the bully, please read the writing in the wall. Your time is UP. she scribbled on her official twitter account .

