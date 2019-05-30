Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty resume upward rally

May 30, 2019, 05:02 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices continued their upward rally.

The BSE Sensex ended it’s trading at 39,831.97. The Sensex gained by 329.92 points or 0.84%. The NSE Nifty also ended at 11,945.90 gaining around 84.80 points or 0,71%.

The top gainers in the Sensex were NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS and YES Bank while the laggards were Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and ONGC.

The domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have closed at all-time high levels for the fourth session in a row barring yesterday’s session amid expiry of futures and options contracts for the month of May.

