Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty resume upward rally

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices continued their upward rally.

The BSE Sensex ended it’s trading at 39,831.97. The Sensex gained by 329.92 points or 0.84%. The NSE Nifty also ended at 11,945.90 gaining around 84.80 points or 0,71%.

The top gainers in the Sensex were NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS and YES Bank while the laggards were Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors and ONGC.

The domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have closed at all-time high levels for the fourth session in a row barring yesterday’s session amid expiry of futures and options contracts for the month of May.