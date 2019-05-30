These leaked photos of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are getting viral very fast

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch in August and the leaked photos of the same are getting viral on the Internet. The last we heard about this handset was that the lower-end version will have a paltry 3400mAh battery;

The first look of the Phones was broadcasted in Twitter.

However, this is merely a render mocked up by a designer and the final design of the handset may vary at the time of the official launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to look significantly different from last year’s model as it will feature a redesigned camera layout. Last year’s handset came with a horizontal camera layout, but this year’s device will feature a vertically stacked camera layout that’s similar to rival brands such as Huawei.