This is Going to be the Malayali Presence in Modi-Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to take oath for his second tenure later in the day, party president Amit Shah has started calling up likely ministers who will be inducted in the Modi Cabinet.

Despite not winning a seat from Kerala, it was almost certain that there will be a minister from Kerala in the Modi ministry. There were a few names heard and finally it has been revealed that V Muraleedharan will be a minister at the center.

V Muraleedharan was the former BJP state president of Kerala.