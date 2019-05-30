Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This is how Shiv Sena’s “Saamana” attacked TIME magazine for “u-turn” at Modi

May 30, 2019, 10:42 am IST
The Bharatiya Janatha Partie’s Shiv Sena’ Mouthpiece Saamana has asserted that Modi leading India is a part of God’s plan. The TIME magazine has earlier had a cover story labeling that Modi was India’s divider in Chief. In the Saamana said the US-based magazine has now taken a U-turn.

After National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) massive victory on May 23, the US-based magazine published another article titled, “Modi has united India like no Prime Minister in Decades” which Saamana termed it as a “U-turn”.

“Modi leading this country again is God’s plan. TIME magazine which called him divider in chief has now taken a U turn. There are many issues in front of the country but Modi has the conviction to break through those issues. He was Chowkidar and Pradhan sewak till yesterday, he has now undertaken the role of the guardian of the country. His oath taking is God’s plan to make the country strong,” a recent article in Shiv Sena-owned said.

