“This is my reward for serving in Indian Army”: Kargil veteran declared foreigner

A retired Army officer hailing from Assam has been detained and sent to a detention camp as a Foreigners’ Tribunal declared him a foreign national.

The victim was identified as Md Sana Ullah, who is a resident of Guwahati has been detained from his house in satagon by the police on Tuesday.

The ex-military man has asserted that he was taken to the police station and sent to the detention center in the town of Goalpara.

“This is the reward I got after serving for 30 years in the Indian army. I am an Indian, very much an Indian and will forever remain an Indian,” said Ullah, who is the incumbent deputy inspector in the border wing of the Assam Police.

Ullah’s advocate and his family members have asserted that he was a genuine Indian national who had been spending time in Army for 30 years retired as an Honorary Captain in 2017

Ullah had also served in the Kargil war, according to Mohammed Ajmal Haque, his cousin from Boko, which is about 60 km from Guwahati. Earlier in 2017, the Foreigners’ Tribunal had served a notice against Haque also, who is a retired Junior Commissioned Officer.