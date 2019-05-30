Latest NewsNEWSSports

This is why the Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousufzai took a dig at India in ICC Opening Ceremony

May 30, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
The ICC world Cup 2019 opening ceremony brought cricketers and celebrities from all the 10 participating nations for a 60-second fun challenge of gully cricket.

After the challenge, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malay Yousufzai who has attended the event conducted at the Buckingham Palace could not resist herself from trolling India.

While former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India in the game, Malala had turned out for Pakistan in the challenge along with former cricketer Azhar Ali.

After the game, when host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her team’s performance, took a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.

Although the comment was made in jest, not everyone took it in the right spirit, with some people on Twitter calling it a display of “hate towards India”.

