Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac has said that the Karunya Benevolent Fund for economically poor patients started by the UDF government was changed since Central Government’s scheme was better. The Finance minister was responding to a submission by Ramesh Chennithala in the Kerala State Assembly.

“KBF(Karunya Benevolent Fund) offers Rs 2 lakhs as lifetime assistance. But Central Government’s Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme offers protection of Rs 5 lakhs each year. Also, the premium is smaller. For Insurance protection of Rs 5 lakhs, the premium is just about Rs 1671. In KBF, there is no cover for smaller diseases” said Thomas Isaac on the floors.

The Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the LDF Government stopped KBF which was the most popular plan implemented by the UDF government. He also said that the Central Government’s plan is not like Karunya and that you can only be benefited if you join the scheme.

In Karunya Benevolent Fund, the income generated through the sale of Karunya Lottery is exclusively devoted to extending financial assistance to the purpose.