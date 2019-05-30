Twitter now lets up to 3 users join live streams

After Instagram, now micro-blogging site Twitter has decided to allow broadcasters on its app open up their live streams to guests.

“Go live with guests! It’s more fun than talking to yourself. We promise,” the company announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Go live with guests! It’s more fun than talking to yourself. We promise. pic.twitter.com/CB5qSLebwq — Twitter (@Twitter) May 29, 2019

The new feature, which is now rolling out to Twitter’s iOS and Android app, is going to allow up to three people to join live video streamings. Earlier in February, Twitter added the feature to Periscope, its acquired live video streaming app for Android and iOS.

The live streaming feature is offered by all major social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.