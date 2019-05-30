Two terrorists killed in an encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the spore area of Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla district.

According to the police, two militants were killed in the encounter.

The bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” asserted the police.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, he added.

Earlier, a search operation was carried out in the early morning to nab militants hiding in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.