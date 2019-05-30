KeralaLatest News

Will there be a Minister From Kerala in Modi Ministry? Listen to What P.S Sreedharan Pillai Says

May 30, 2019, 12:00 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held meetings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to decide on the final list of the new Council of Ministers to be administered the oath of office on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Kerala is watching if they are going to have a minister in the new ministry and Kerala BJP president P.S Sreedharan Pillai seemed confident about having a minister from Kerala. He said that the fact that there are no M.P’s from Kerala will not be an impediment in having a minister from Kerala.

“This is a happy moment. 28 parties in the country together raised a slogan against Narendra Modi, they campaigned to make sure Narendra Modi doesn’t get a second stint. Kerala was one of the states in which this slogan was raised a lot. But Modi has now come back into power overcoming this. He will show justice to Kerala.

Modi has helped a lot in the development of Kerala. Last time, even though there were no MP’s from Kerala, We had 4 members in the ministry. It is prime minister prerogative to select ministers” he said.

