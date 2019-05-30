Will there be a Minister From Kerala in Modi Ministry? Listen to What P.S Sreedharan Pillai Says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held meetings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon to decide on the final list of the new Council of Ministers to be administered the oath of office on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Kerala is watching if they are going to have a minister in the new ministry and Kerala BJP president P.S Sreedharan Pillai seemed confident about having a minister from Kerala. He said that the fact that there are no M.P’s from Kerala will not be an impediment in having a minister from Kerala.