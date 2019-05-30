World’s tallest Lord Shiva statue currently under construction, to be completed soon

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — Statue of Unity — world’s tallest statue was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra on October 31 last year. The Statue of Unity is 597 feet tall. And now, India is likely to get another gigantic statue soon. Yes, it’s right. Notably, the construction of the statue of Lord Shiva is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by August this year.

The Statue of Belief, which is being constructed at Ganesh Tekri in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, is being built at a height of 351 feet. With a 110-feet base, the gigantic statue will have its shoulder at a height of 260 feet. Lord Shiva’s Trishul is 315 feet long. Importantly, about 2,200 tonnes of steel has been used in the construction of the huge statue. Also, a garden will be built in 300 square feet area around the statue.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the construction of the massive statue began in 2012 and is expected to be completed by August 17.

A twitter user Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted the image of Lord Shiva’s statue. Take a look: