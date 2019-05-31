India Steadfast on Path of Progress Under PM Modi : Arun Jaitley

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley may have voluntarily kept out of the new government at the Centre but that hasn’t deterred him from waxing eloquent about PM Modi’s leadership.

Soon after the new Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Jaitley took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his second term. Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in the first PM Modi regime, said that India was moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on taking oath for the second time as the Prime Minister of India. I wish the very best to all the members inducted in the Union Council of Ministers. India is moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji,” he tweeted.