Latest NewsIndia

India Steadfast on Path of Progress Under PM Modi : Arun Jaitley

May 31, 2019, 09:48 am IST
Less than a minute
Finance Minister  Arun Jaitley

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley may have voluntarily kept out of the new government at the Centre but that hasn’t deterred him from waxing eloquent about PM Modi’s leadership.

Soon after the new Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Jaitley took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his second term. Jaitley, who was the Finance Minister in the first PM Modi regime, said that India was moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on taking oath for the second time as the Prime Minister of India. I wish the very best to all the members inducted in the Union Council of Ministers. India is moving steadfast on the path of progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji,” he tweeted.

Tags

Related Articles

“How many times PM Modi stood in open in middle of 3,000 women to take questions” : Rahul Gandhi at Chennai

Mar 13, 2019, 04:10 pm IST

Why Indian voting machines are better than the one used abroad

May 21, 2017, 11:45 am IST

Munnar Issue: CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran disowns CPM MLA

Feb 11, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
women

Popular Saudi host creates debate for not covering her face

May 4, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close