Narendra Modi 2.0 : Here is the complete list of Cabinet ministers

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries. Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan. The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.
While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English. Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.
Now let’s have a quick look at the list of Cabinet ministers, MoS Indpendent Charge and MoS in the Narendra Modi government :
Ministers of new Narendra Modi Cabinet:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Gadkari
5. Sadananda Gowda
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Ram Vilas Paswan
8. Narendra Singh Tomar
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
11. Thawar Chand Gehlot
12. S Jaishankar
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal
14. Arjun Munda.
15. Smriti Irani
16. Harsh Vardhan Singh
17. Prakash Javadekar
18. Piyush Goyal
19. Dharmendra Pradhan
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
21. Pralhad Joshi
22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
23. Arvind Sawant
24. Giriraj Singh
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Leaders who took oath as MoS Indpendent Charge:
1. Santosh Gangwar
2. Rao Inderjit Singh
3. Sripad Naik
4. Jitendra Singh
5. Kiren Rijiju
6. Prahlad Singh Patel
7. RK Singh
8. Hardeep Singh Puri
9. Mansukh Mandaviya
List of MoS in new Narendra Modi government:
1. Faggan Singh Kulaste
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Gen VK Singh
5. Krishan Pal Gurjar
6. Kishan Reddy
7. Raosaheb Danve
8. Parshottam Rupala
9. Ramdas Athawale
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
11. Babul Supriyo
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
13. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
14. Anurag Singh Thakur
15. Suresh Channabasappa Angadi
16. Nityanand Rai
17. Rattan Lal Kataria
18. V Muraleedharan
19. Renuka Singh Saruta
20. Som Parkash
21. Rameswar Teli
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
23. Kailash Choudhary
24. Debasree Chaudhuri
