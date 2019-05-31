Narendra Modi 2.0 : Here is the complete list of Cabinet ministers

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries. Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan. The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English. Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.

Now let’s have a quick look at the list of Cabinet ministers, MoS Indpendent Charge and MoS in the Narendra Modi government :

Ministers of new Narendra Modi Cabinet:

1. Narendra Modi

2. Rajnath Singh

3. Amit Shah

4. Nitin Gadkari

5. Sadananda Gowda

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Ram Vilas Paswan

8. Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

11. Thawar Chand Gehlot

12. S Jaishankar

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal

14. Arjun Munda.

15. Smriti Irani

16. Harsh Vardhan Singh

17. Prakash Javadekar

18. Piyush Goyal

19. Dharmendra Pradhan

20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

21. Pralhad Joshi

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey

23. Arvind Sawant

24. Giriraj Singh

25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Leaders who took oath as MoS Indpendent Charge:

1. Santosh Gangwar

2. Rao Inderjit Singh

3. Sripad Naik

4. Jitendra Singh

5. Kiren Rijiju

6. Prahlad Singh Patel

7. RK Singh

8. Hardeep Singh Puri

9. Mansukh Mandaviya

List of MoS in new Narendra Modi government:

1. Faggan Singh Kulaste

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Gen VK Singh

5. Krishan Pal Gurjar

6. Kishan Reddy

7. Raosaheb Danve

8. Parshottam Rupala

9. Ramdas Athawale

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

11. Babul Supriyo

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

13. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

14. Anurag Singh Thakur

15. Suresh Channabasappa Angadi

16. Nityanand Rai

17. Rattan Lal Kataria

18. V Muraleedharan

19. Renuka Singh Saruta

20. Som Parkash

21. Rameswar Teli

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

23. Kailash Choudhary

24. Debasree Chaudhuri