This is What Rahul Gandhi is Doing to Understand the Causes Behind his Defeat at Amethi

May 31, 2019, 08:27 am IST
One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes. Rahul had also contested from Wayanad from where he secured a huge victory.

If reports are to be believed, Rahul Gandhi has sent a team to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to find out the reason behind his defeat at the hands of BJP leader Smriti Irani from the parliamentary constituency which was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

It is reported by National News Agency ANI that the team assembled by Rahul has AICC secretary Zubair Khan and Raebareli in-charge KL Sharma. The team will have to submit its report on what led to Rahul’s defeat at Amethi.

