Anti-BJP statements: Cyber bullying against actor Vinayakan

Award-winning Malayalam actor has been facing cyberbullying by a group of people in the social media. The actor has been subjected to racial and casteist attack in the social media for an anti-BJP statement that he has given during an interview given to a media. Some people have also asked to boycott the films of the actor.

The actor after the general election verdict has come has opined that BJP and RSS cannot grow in Kerala. He said that the people of Kerala should sit back and reflect on the election results.

“I don’t know what happened in Kerala. The people of Kerala should definitely think about this situation,” said Vinayakan. The people of Kerala rejected the ideology of the BJP and Sangh Parivar, Vinayakan said.

“They (BJP-RSS) cannot do anything in Kerala. We are all smart people. We saw that in the recent elections as well.” The actor also went on to add that he is an “ultimate political man” but that he will never do it as a profession. “My profession is acting. I have a political stand in everything. But I do not do politics for a living,” he added.