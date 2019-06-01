Congress may not contest in  by-poll  in the state

The Congress party may not contest in the coming by-elections in the Uttar Pradesh.

Majority of the leaders in the state are of opinion that the party must withdraw itself from contesting the elections until the organization is strengthened right from the booth level in the state.

By election for 11 assembly seats is necessitated after 11 MLA’s from the state was victorious in the last general elections.

A group of leaders from the state has sent a letter to the AICC president asking to concentrate in the state for strengthening the organization from the grassroots level. The leaders ask to organize the party to face the 2022 assembly election. The party must concentrate on both constructing the organization from the grassroots level and to prepare it for the assembly election.