Latest NewsIndia

Congress may not contest in  by-poll  in the state

Jun 1, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress party may not contest in the coming by-elections in the Uttar Pradesh.

Majority of the leaders in the state are of opinion that the party must withdraw itself from contesting the elections until the organization is strengthened right from the booth level in the state.

By election for 11 assembly seats is necessitated after 11 MLA’s from the state was victorious in the last general elections.

A group of leaders from the state has sent a letter to the AICC president asking to concentrate in the state for strengthening the organization from the grassroots level. The leaders ask to organize the party to face the 2022 assembly election. The party must concentrate on both constructing the organization from the grassroots level and to prepare it for the assembly election.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi’s seaplane ride could disqualify BJP candidates for this reason

Dec 13, 2017, 07:20 am IST
laptop for students

1.5 lakh students to get free laptops

Jul 20, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
David Warner & Steven Smith

Australian Vice Captain steps down post cricket ball tampering

Mar 25, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

Lets climb these challenging mountains in North east

May 3, 2018, 01:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close