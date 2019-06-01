‘Praising Modi’: KPCC issues show-cause notice to Abdullakutty

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) issued a show-cause notice to party’s former MLA A.P.Abdullakutty for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former MLA from Kannur, Abdullakutty praised Modi on his social media handle just after the outcome of the general election has come.

The KPCC in the notice has asked explanation from Abdullakutty for praising Narendra Modi and also insulting senior Congress leaders. The show-cause notice has been issued on the complaint given by Kannur Congress committee.

Although the post sparked controversy in the state, Abdullakutty neither withdraws his post nor he asked sorry for it. Many Congress leaders have asked to oust Abdullakutty from the party.

Abdullakutty former state president of SFI, the student’s wing of CPM was expelled from the party for praising Modi. Abdullakutty who was the MP from Kannur for two times has joined Congress after he was expelled from CPM>