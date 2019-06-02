Battle continues: Election due for local bodies and Legislative assembly

The Lok Sabha election has created a carnivalesque mood in the nation which will continue in Kerala. The election for 44 local self-government bodies is scheduled on June 27. It will be followed by a by-election in 6 legislative constituencies.

Both parties are keen on to take advantage in the following battle. UDF will be trying to repeat their tremendous victory whereas LDF has to rethink their shortcomings of the past. The scenario is exceptional as there are a lot many wards for the election which is first under the new LDF government.

The election will be conducted for 33 grama panchayaths, 6 block panchayaths, 5 Municipalities. It can be considered as a state level contest as the 12 districts will be part of it. The left dominance cannot be expected to continue as they faced a rebuke in the recent Loksabha elections. The LDF secured a safe position even after the Sabarimala issue in the December and February elections to the local bodies.

The results were as follows:

December ( LDF-21, UDF-12, BJP-2)

February (LDF-16, UDF-12)

As they met a serious setback in the recent elections LDF is trying to cover up it with the upcoming ones. The secretariat has ordered the District committees to take the elections seriously. The UDF has no time to rest and enjoy the victories either. BJP is also planning a comeback in these elections. Wait and watch the battle in due time.