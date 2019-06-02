Latest NewsIndia

BJP to send ‘Jai Sri Ram’ cards to Mamata Banerjee

Jun 2, 2019, 05:14 pm IST
A former Trinamool Congress leader who joined BJP recently claimed that the party workers 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ written on it will be sent to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Arjun Singh, who joined BJP just before the general election has said that the postcards will be sent to the residence of the Trinamool Congress leader.

Last day BJP activists have blocked the vehicle of Mamata chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Mamta, who step out of the vehicle has ordered the police to arrest them. The BJP has claimed that they are decided to sent postcards on protesting this.

But TMC leaders accused that the BJP is trying to create problems in the state.

