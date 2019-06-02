China predicts the consequence of a War with America

A war with America will be a global disaster says China. China was indirectly pointing out American intervention in the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The statement was made by Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe. The nations should warn America on this added him. He was speaking in the Shangri- La summit which is the important defense summit in Asia.

China has warned against any intervention in the issue. Wei stated that they won’t be reluctant to use force to get the land. He is the first defense minister to take part in the summit after 2011.

He claimed China’s military interference in Asian subcontinent is part of self-defense, and if the national interest is hindered they will retaliate. China will resort to attacking only if the country faces one. A small rift may affect the entire world Wei reminded in his speech.

Taiwan is a self-proclaimed independent nation over which China claims its rights. Even though claiming to be a sovereign country no one has looked for a diplomatic relation with Taiwan. However, the US has been providing them with weapons.

After Donald Trump’s accession, the US warships have crossed the region multiple times. This has triggered the response of Chinese Army chief. Earlier US acting defense chief Patrick Shanahan stated that the US won’t remain silent over China’s interventions in Asia.

The trade war and Taiwan issue have worsened the relations between both nations. US warships are present in south China sea which they claim to be part of the right to transport.