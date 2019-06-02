Her bones might be weak not her mind: The real fighter Lithisha is here

Lithisha Ansari is a candidate for the civil services exam. She is already a winner because she attended the exam fighting her defects. Her bones will break even with a tight hug.

The 26-year-old is a native of Erumelly. She attended the prelims exam in LBS College Trivandrum. Family is the support pillar of Lithisha who accompanied her to the exam center. She says that her participation will be an encouragement for differently abled and she wrote the exam for inspiring the lot.

She has completed her post graduation from MES College Erumely. She had to quit her job in the cooperative bank following respiratory problems. She is breathing with the assistance of an oxygen cylinder. She came to the exam hall with one. Her father Ansari put the cylinder in the classroom. Mother Jameela was also there to fulfill her dreams.

Whatever be the results, Lithisha we are waiting for your victory, because the world needs you.