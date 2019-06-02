Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This letter wrote by PM Modi to Veeru Devgan’s wife is getting viral; Ajay Devagan thanks him

Jun 2, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Veena Devgan, late action director Veeru Devgan’s wife and actor Ajay Devgn’s mother, condoling Veeru’s demise. PM Modi wrote, “May he continue to inspire risk-takers…because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes.” Thanking the PM, Ajay tweeted, “My Mother &…Devgan family are deeply touched.”

My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir.

 

