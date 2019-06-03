Latest NewsIndia

Do You Know How Many Terrorists Were Gunned Down by Security Forces in the Last Month? The Numbers Will Make You Proud. Check It Out

Jun 3, 2019, 06:40 am IST
Less than a minute

In a number that will make every Indian proud, it has been revealed that the security forces have managed to kill 101 militants in counter-terror operations in the first five months of the year. The forces acted on intelligence inputs provided by their informants on the ground to hunt down these terrorists.

In the first five months of the last two years, security forces had managed to kill 70 and 57 militants.

It was in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag region of Kashmir that the majority of the actions took place.

“This year, the pace of operations has increased, especially in the hinterland areas, compared to previous years. The situation has improved in the areas which were considered hotbeds of militancy,’’ said a senior police officer requesting anonymity, as reported by a national media.

“An average of 20 militants have been killed in each month so far. This includes 25 foreign terrorists and 76 locals, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e- Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind,’’ a J&K police spokesman said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sushmita-Sen-swimwear

Don’t miss this photo of Sushmita Sen, posing in lavender swimwear

Dec 18, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Woman dragged for nearly 300 meters by the SUV, Succumbed to Injury

Aug 22, 2018, 07:15 am IST

Chopper Scam Case : Christian Michel named Sonia Gandhi, ‘son of Italian lady’, ED tells court

Dec 29, 2018, 06:22 pm IST

Actors who missed their swan song

Jan 7, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close