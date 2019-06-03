Latest NewsIndia

Over 1 lakh pilgrims register for Amarnath pilgrimage

Jun 3, 2019, 01:20 am IST
Over 1.10 lakh devotees have registered for this year’s annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas which begins on July 1.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Paul Malik had launched last week an online registration process for pilgrims.

Pilgrims leave for Amarnath. (File Photo: IANS)

The registration process for the annual Amarnath yatra through the Baltal and the Chandanwari routes began on April 2 and nobody will be allowed to undertake the yatra without a permit, which is valid for a specified day and route.

The registration of pilgrims is being undertaken through 440 designated branches of the Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and the YES Bank located in 32 states and Union Territories. The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

