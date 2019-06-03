Latest NewsIndia

Saarathi Aaram Kendra: Rest and Drive is the new policy

Jun 3, 2019, 12:13 am IST
IOC and Tata motors are collaborating in a mission for the welfare of drivers in the nation. The new project is titled as Saarathi Aaram Kendra. This is intended to provide rest for the driver on the journey as well as to ensure their physical fitness. The first of its kind in the nation was started in Bhavel on NH 8. This will be extended to the other parts later.

The main beneficiaries will be long distance, commercial drivers. Restrooms, cooking areas, food courts, basic necessities, bathroom facilities, parking, free wifi, television, etc will be available in these centers. The service facilities for Tata trucks will be there. The service shortcomings will be made available from nearby showrooms.

Tata motors had recently launched ‘Samarth’ mission to look after the needs of drivers. IOC’s “Ujala” is a similar scheme that provides assistance to the drivers.

