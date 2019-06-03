‘Vacuum’: Here Comes the new challenge for Netizens

The social media always comes up with new challenges. Now it’s time for vacuum challenge following the kiki and Bin bag. The new challenge is trending in Twitter and Instagram. This unusual challenge involves people entering the garbage bags and the air in it will be sucked out with a Vacuum.

In many videos people are found exited over the new experience. As the garbage bag sticks to the body the person cannot move. The challenge videos have got many viewers who in turn take part in it. Some parents even made children to take up this. The challenge has many dangerous hidden in it. If the person is left alone he may cause difficulty in breathing lying in the trash bag. The challenge was creates earlier but popped upon internet recently.