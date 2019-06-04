Here is How Deepa Nishant Responded to Mrudula’s Allegations Against Actor Vinayakan

Earlier, a young lady Mruduladevi Sasidharan had opened up about her bitter experiences with actor Vinayakan. Taking to Facebook, she said that she respected Vinayakan but she had personal experience about the sexually inappropriate behavior of Vinayakan.

“I have no respect towards Vinayakan who asked me if I could share a bed with him and also said that she needs my mother too on the bed. I have kept this in call recorder. I will watch Thottappan and I detest all attempts to shame him for his cast. But I will not support the Vinayan who sees women as a commodity” she wrote on Facebook.

Now left supporter Deepa Nishant has responded to Mrudula’s allegations through Facebook. Deepa says, in the lone situation where she had to talk to Vinayakan, she had no bitter experiences. Deepa wonders why Mrudula did not seek a legal course against Vinayakan on his misconduct, but she doesn’t question the truthfulness of Mrudula’s experiences. Here is her Facebook post.