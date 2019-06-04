‘Many men have no understanding, sensitivity or politics when it comes to dealing with women’: Actress Sajitha Madathil on Vinayakan issue

Actress Sajitha Madathil has come forward supporting Mruduladevi Sasidharan, who raised an allegation against actor Vinayakan. Sajitha, the face behind the Women in Cinema Collective on her Facebook page shared a post in which she expressed her solidarity with the Dalit activist Mrudula.

“That’s usually the bottom line.. that’s what we see.. many men have no understanding, sensitivity or politics when it comes to dealing with women. With you!”, she wrote.

Earlier Mrudula, a known Dalit activist has released a strongly worded statement against the actor for making sexist remarks against them in the past. Mrudula, in a Facebook post, talked about her experience.

“I had respect for Vinayakan who stood by the female actor (victim in the actor assault case). Yet, I had experienced his misogynist attitude in real life. No respect for Vinayakan who asked me to sleep with him while extending him an invite to attend a programme. He also wanted my mom to do him favours. I have recorded whatever he had said. I’d watch Thottappan (his upcoming movie). I strongly condemn the casteist shaming he had faced, and I’d actively take part in the campaign against it. I stand by the Vinayakan who was racially attacked, not the one who objectified female body,” her post reads.