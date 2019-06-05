J&K : Terrorists open fire; Women killed,One injured

Latest NewsIndia

A woman was shot dead and a man was injured after the terrorists targeted civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday. “Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The victim has been identified as one Nigeena Bano. A report by Times Now said that the woman was allegedly targeted for being an informer of the Indian forces. The report said that Nigeena was shot outside her home in cold blood. In the scuffle, one of her family members was also injured.

