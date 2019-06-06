Latest NewsIndia

Air hostess allegedly raped by friend, his roommates

Jun 6, 2019
A 25-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her friend and his room-mates in suburban Andheri, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badodia, 25, the woman’s friend, lived as a paying guest, a police official said.

Swapnil Badodia, who too works for an airline, and the woman went out for dinner on Tuesday evening and later had drinks at his flat, she told police.

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Swapnil Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night.

She lodged a complaint of gang rape at MIDC police station.

“We registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376 D and arrested the accused (Badodia),” said Nitin Alaknure, senior police inspector, MIDC police station.

Swapnil Badodia confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his room-mates, another police officer claimed.

