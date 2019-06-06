KeralaLatest News

Nipah Virus : Border districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu put on High Alert

Jun 6, 2019
Eight districts in Karnataka and seven districts in Tamil Nadu were put on high alert after a positive case of the deadly virus was confirmed in Kochi’s Ernakulam district. The districts where alert has been sounded share border with Kerala.

According to the report, in Karnataka, the districts that have been put on high alert include Chamrajnagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Chikamagaluru while in Tamil Nadu- alert has been sounded in Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Ooty, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, and Theni..

Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Wednesday revealed that the condition of the 21-year-old patient, who was tested positive for Nipah, is now stable. She added saying that five people have been kept in isolation and 314 people from Thrissur, Paravur in Ernakulam district, and Thodupuzha in Idukki were also under observation. The ones who are kept in isolation include three nurses who treated him, a friend and another person.

