Social media giant ‘Facebook’ faces technical slowdown

The social media website ‘Facebook’ is reportedly facing major slowdown globally. The social media handle is a slowdown in many parts of the globe. It is reported that the users can not post links in the social media handle. This has affected many business pages who publish their links in their Facebook page.

It is reported that the problem began in the early morning. But the real reason behind the technical slowdown is not clear till now. The social media giant has not made an official statement about the issue.