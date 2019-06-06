Latest NewsTechnology

Social media giant ‘Facebook’ faces technical slowdown

Jun 6, 2019, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The social media website ‘Facebook’ is reportedly facing major slowdown globally. The social media handle is a slowdown in many parts of the globe. It is reported that the users can not post links in the social media handle. This has affected many business pages who publish their links in their Facebook page.

It is reported that the problem began in the early morning. But the real reason behind the technical slowdown is not clear till now. The social media giant has not made an official statement about the issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Smart bag faces new travel restrictions, airlines issues notice

Jan 15, 2018, 09:03 am IST

Divorced Actor Arjun Rampal spotted on a Dinner Date with Actress and FHM’s Sexy Model

Aug 31, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Rahul Gandhi promises Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor

Jan 29, 2019, 06:41 am IST

Pulwama Attack : Only illiterate people call for war,says Mehbooba Mufti

Feb 20, 2019, 06:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close