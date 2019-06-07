112Kg Lotus flowers will be employed for Modi’s Thulabharam at Guruvayur; Visit Details Inside

The recent news regarding the PM’s Visit to Guruyayr Sree Krishana Temple has confirmed that he will be performing Thulabaram using Lotus flowers.

The Devasom board Chairman K B MOhan Das has asserted that 112 kilograms of Lotus flowers will be used for the proceedings to perform the rituals. The flowers are brought from Nagarcoil, Tamil Nadu and will be used accordingly to the requirement.

Earlier Modi has performed the Thulabaram in 2008 when he was working as the Chief Ministerof GUjrath. Later then he had also performed Thulabharam using Kadalipazham.

The temple authorities will be welcoming him right after his reach. PM will head to Nalambalam and will offer Kanikka, Manjappattu and Kadali at the Sopanappadi.

When PM return after all his visits to different idols employed in the temple, The Devasom will present a memento .

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the Guruvayur temple from 9 am on Saturday. Modi will visit the temple from 10 am to 11.10 am. It has been reported that barricades will be installed to Cere zontrol the Devotees.

The traffic department has asserted that there will b traffic regulations from 7 am on behalf of his visit.