19 dead in lightning, sand storm in the state

Jun 7, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
Around 19 people were killed and 48 people injured in severe dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Different parts of the State witnessed dust storms late on last evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing. In addition,

Most numbers of persons died in Mainpuri district. In the district, 6 people were killed. Three persons each died in incidents related to dust storm in Etah, Kasganj, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad and one due to lightning in Moradabad. 41 people were injured in Mainpuri and one in Badaun.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons.

