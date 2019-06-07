Latest NewsSports

Australian Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu, Sameer Verma crash out

Jun 7, 2019, 12:55 am IST
In Badminton, India’s top badminton players P.V.Sindhu and Sameer Verma have crashed out of Australian Open Badminton tournament.

Olympic and world championship silver medallist P V Sindhu made a second-round exit by losing to Nitchaon Jindapol. The world number five, Sindhu, lost by 9-21 18-21 in a 49-minute match against Nitchaon Jindapol, ranked 29th. This was her second loss to the Thailand player in seven meetings.

World number 12 Sameer went down 16-21 21-7 13-21 to former top 10 player Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, while Praneeth put up a brave fought in the opening game before surrendering 23-25 9-21 to second seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a 42-minute clash.

Sai Praneeth put up a brave fight in the opening game before surrendering 23-25, 9-21 to second seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a 42-minute clash. Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost to second seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, 19-21 18-21 in a close contest.

