Facebook Bars HUAWEI From Pre-Installing It’s Apps

Facebook, another US-based technology giant suspends installing of its range of apps on Huawei phones.

This, according to the Reuters report means, none of the Facebook-owned apps, ie WhatsApp and Instagram can be pre-installed on upcoming Huawei phones, until the trade war between the US and the Chinese brand comes to an end.

The report, quoting sources, clearly mentions that the suspension is applicable on phones which haven’t left Huawei’s factory and made its way to the shelves. Facebook is likely to have signed a deal with Huawei to pre-install its apps on the phones, in return for a particular fee, per device.

However, Facebook will continue to support existing users of Huawei phones, and offer them software updates for the version running on them as well. It’s just that Huawei will find it even harder to convince people to buy its devices now, with popular apps like WhatsApp and Instagram not supported on Huawei phones.

This is probably the second biggest jolt for Huawei, after Google decided to cut support for Android to its upcoming devices, which also includes the futuristic Mate X phone with a foldable screen, showcased first at the Mobile World Congress 2019 earlier in February this year.