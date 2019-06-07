Government allows shops with 10 employees to remain open 24 hours a day; Details Inside

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed shops having minimum 10 employees to be open 24 hours in a year which is subjected to certain conditions.

The order was issued recently.

According to the Tamil Nadu shops and Establishment Act which was passed in 1947, all the shops and its establishments employing 10 or more persons can be kept open 24 hour all the days in a year for a perios of three years from May 28.

The employees will be given one day holiday which would on the basis of rotation and wages. The over time wages would be credited to the employee’s bank account.

According to the order that have been passed recently, no employee will be alloed to work or more than eight hours a day and 48 hours in a week

In respect of woman employees, she will not be allowed to work after 8 p.m. on any day in normal circumstances. A woman employee can be allowed to work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. after getting a written consent and provision of adequate protection for her dignity, honor and safety.

It has been asserted that transportation facility would be allowed to women employees if there are shifs in working. It is also asserted that there should be rest room, lockers, wash rooms and other basic amentites in the working shops